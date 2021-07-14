Sheffield charity thanks storage company for six years of support

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care had two lock up storage units donated by the city’s Big Yellow branch so it could store high seated chairs, hospital-style bedding and other donations designed to improve the lives of isolated, older people.

That donation worth more than £6,000 per year on its own comes on top of countless other forms of help, such as newsletter distribution and counter collections to a ‘cycle to the moon’ fundraising showstopper.

Ericka Hill, fundraiser at SCCCC, said: “It is only because of partnerships like this one that we are able to help the number of people we do.

Ericka Hill (Front) with Trina from Big Yellow.

“Storage space might seem like such a basic need, but without the help of the team at Big Yellow, we would have had no other means of holding onto bulky but vital equipment which is essential for making an older persons return from hospital more comfortable.

“It also means we can keep hold of items which our supporters donate us, giving us the time to sell them via our online shop, thereby raising vital extra money to extend the reach of our work.

“We are a small local charity with few staff but a growing caseload of isolated, older people in desperate need of our support. They say every little helps, but in the case of Big Yellow, they’ve really gone above and beyond, and the whole team have got involved to support our work, undoubtedly allowing us to help even more Sheffielders along the way.”

Trina Habershon, of Big Yellow, said: “SCCCC is such a fantastic charity, and we have been so happy to support them over the last six years. Not only with being able to store the furniture they have been donated, but also by taking part in lots of the fundraising events.

“The ‘cycle to the moon’ event was a favourite of ours; we didn’t quite make it the whole way there but loved being able to take part to raise funds.”