Sheffield charity supports City Hearts' work with women and slavery survivors

As-Salaam Humanitarian foundation have supported the City Hearts Charity with just under £600 worth of products

The As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation have been working since August 2018 through fundraisers, community-building events and the matching of donors to worldwide projects.

The foundations aims to provide humanitarian aid, relief and development globally with sincerity and compassion in order to save lives, alleviate poverty, and transform and empower local communities to protect the poor, needy and the vulnerable.

The project the foundation has been working on this month is the City Hearts charity. The City Hearts, founded in 2005, work to support women in South Yorkshire with life controlling issues, such as addiction. They also work with the survivors of modern slavery which is the project’s primary focus.

For this project, the As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation has donated just under £600 worth of brand new products, such as duvets, pillows and bedding, to the City Hearts charity and their beneficiaries.

One of the trustees for the As-Salaam foundation, Tariq Khan, has said the charity is happy to work with charitable organisations similar to themselves.

"We are happy to work with other charitable organisations that have such similar objects as us. It has been a pleasure working alongside Jed from City Hearts and we endeavour to continue our working relationship.

"We are always looking for like-minded passionate volunteers as well, so why not step up?"

The As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation would like to thank all its sponsors including Sun Casa Properties Ltd for supporting their cause.