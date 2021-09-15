Sheffield charity shop manager takes on half marathon in memory of friend

Kerry Treanor, who lives in Owlthorpe, Sheffield, admits she’s usually just a 5k runner, but on September 26, she’ll be pushing herself to the limit in memory of a dear friend.

Kerry, the manager of the St Luke’s Hospice Crystal Peaks shop, is taking part in the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon.

She has already raised almost £500 in memory of friend and colleague Marie Lucas, who died earlier this year.

Kerry Treanor is taking on the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon

“I have never done anything more than the 5k in the past, to be honest, but Marie was the best friend you could have, and I want to raise money for St Luke’s for her,” said Kerry.

“Marie was so passionate about St Luke’s, and that is giving me the motivation I need to finish the challenge.

“I am training because I want to prepare and run that bit faster if I can - it doesn’t matter how long I take as long as I complete it, and I can say to Marie’s family and friends that I have done this for her.

“We’d worked together at Crystal Peaks, and she was my deputy at our Firth Park Shop.

“Doing this is way out of my comfort zone, but I know Marie would be proud of me and cheering me on.”