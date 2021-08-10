Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan has responded to a video reportedly showing a member of staff racially abusing another person

A video was posted on Instagram over the weekend allegedly showing a woman in the Sharrow area making racist remarks at another person.

After the video was shared, members of the public commented that the woman in question was a member of staff from the Roundabout Charity.

The video has since been removed.

Now Roundabout’s chief executive, Ben Keegan, has responded to the video, saying his organisation is taking its contents “extremely seriously”.

Mr Keegan said in a statement: “This video has been brought to our attention and we are taking its content extremely seriously.

"Roundabout has a long history of promoting anti-discriminatory practice and we will be dealing with this issue in accordance with our very clear policy of zero tolerance towards all discriminatory behaviour.”