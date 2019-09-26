Sheffield charity funds physical activity sessions for people with mental health problems

A walk that took place as part of Get Set to Go

Sheffield Mind will be delivering a ‘Get Set to Go’ physical activity project in partnership with local football clubs and leisure providers.

‘Get Set to Go’ is a nationwide physical activity programme which aims to support people with mental health difficulties to get more active as a way of improving their mental wellbeing.

It is being expanded thanks to fundraising from Year One of the EFL and Mind’s ‘On Your Side’ partnership.

Sheffield Mind will deliver ‘Get Set to Go; in partnership with the community arms of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United as well as local leisure providers Sheffield International Venues and Places for People.

The work is also part funded by Sport England and the National Lottery.

Sheffield Mind Get Set to Go co-ordinator, Janet Paske said: “We know the power that sport and physical activity can have on people’s lives so we are particularly look forward to working closely with Sheffield Wednesday from the EFL and Sheffield United, now in the Premier League, to reach more people.”

Through this work, Sheffield Mind will help people experiencing mental health difficulties, such as depression and anxiety, to build their confidence to join sports clubs, go to the gym or take up a new activity such as running, cycling or walking.

Janet added: “Physical activity can play a vital role in the lives of people with mental health problems, reducing the risk of depression by up to 30 per cent.

“Unfortunately we also know that many people who do want to participate in sport are being held back by their mental health, whether that’s feelings of low self-confidence, exhaustion or fear of crowded spaces.

“We look forward to supporting more people with mental health problems to enjoy the benefits of getting more active.”

Sheffield Mind will be running a number of taster sessions over the coming months. Peer volunteers, who understand how mental health difficulties can be a barrier to getting more active, are also needed to be able to support people who take part in the sessions.