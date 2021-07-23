Sheffield charity delivers £1,500 worth of toys to Children's Hospital wards

As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation visited the Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Thursday, July 22 to deliver toys, games and gifts to children on hospital wards as part of its mission to help those in need.

Volunteers at the Sheffield based charity spent £1,500 on a variety of toys for children aged between 2 and 16-years-old, and also bought boxes of chocolates for NHS staff that work in the wards to show appreciation for the work that they do.

The toys will be split between the children's hospital ward for terminally ill children, the mental health ward and other wards across the hospital.

Volunteers from As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation delivering toys to the Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Speaking about the donation to the Children’s hospital, Gohar Khan, chairman of As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation, said: "We’re very pleased, extremely pleased to have worked with the Children’s hospital on this project. We've got a new connection, we’ve got a new network, and I think, to be honest, the people at Children's Hospital, Jane and Abby, they've been very welcoming, and we definitely would like to work with them again in the future 100 per cent.

“It's what our donors wanted; we listen to our donors, and we are always open to suggestions from them.

“Some people will say we'd like to see a water project in Gambia; some will say we want to see a food project in Tanzania. We sent emails to all our donors and said, what upcoming projects would you like to see, and a lot of them said they want us to help terminally ill children on our doorstep because it's probably most befitting as it's a Sheffield born charity. In the end, we decided to go for that.”

The charity would like to thank Smyths toy superstore, Sun Casa Properties, and staff at the children’s hospital for their support.

As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation is a nonprofit organisation and provides humanitarian aid, relief, and development across the globe.

With the help of their tireless volunteers, they organise fundraisers and community-building events that transform and empower local communities.