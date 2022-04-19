The event, described by organisers as the longest running charity ball in the north, has paired up with the Sheffield Hospitals Charity ahead of its return after over two years.

This time, the ball, which has helped to raise almost £300,000 for local good causes since its launch in 2001, will take place at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield on Friday, May 20. It will be hosted by the Olympic running icon Derek Redmond.

Olympic running icon Derek Redmond will host this year's Sheffield Charity Construction Ball

The Construction Ball will feature a live auction and a live performance from the Acoustic Angels, a band of Sheffield writers and session players performing covers.

The event is organized by Arup, HLM Architects and Rider Levett Bucknall - three construction and built environment companies much embedded within the heart of Sheffield business community.

The organising committee said: “We’re so thrilled that the ball is back, and able to once more unite our industry and raise funds for our community.

“What better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary than by partnering with Sheffield Hospitals Charity, which provides vital support for local NHS staff, patients and families – who’ve been through so much in the last two years.”

Gareth Aston, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “We are delighted and truly humbled to have been selected as the charity for this year’s landmark event. A massive thank you to everyone behind the event and for also supporting our work across the last few years.”