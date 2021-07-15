Sheffield charities team up to 'unlock' potential of city's young people

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and Westfield Health have launched a three-year charitable partnership that could see significant changes to the youth programmes as they are now sharing their plans to take it a step further.

The plans include the delivery of schools-based mentoring programmes, young people’s leadership programmes, and a UK wide fundraising challenge, with a group of regionally based businesses, who they will engage and inspire to support their vision to create positive social change for young people in the area.

With a powerful and value led partnership, the two charity bodies see a significant opportunity in this transformational collaboration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westfield Health

Ben Hilton, CEO Dame Kelly Holmes Trust said: “This partnership will help us achieve our strategic charitable aims - giving young people facing challenges in their everyday lives the opportunity to succeed, through programmes delivered by world-class athletes who the Trust trains to mentor them and unlock their potential.

"We’re looking forward to working together with local organisations and community leaders to understand the issues and challenges faced by young people in the region, and embed these at the heart of the programmes delivered to ensure local voices are heard, and local needs are met.”

Dave Capper, CEO at Westfield Health agreed: “For us the partnership offers an exciting platform from which to deliver our purpose which is to make a healthy difference to the quality of life of our customers and the communities in which they live and work. Sheffield is our home city and we’re delighted to be supporting local people as we all navigate the recovery from Covid.”

With ten schools participating in a mentoring programme and a further training for young leaders planned in Sheffield, the partnership is set to produce a long lasting positive social impact from the outset.

The event also marks the launch of the Trust’s largest ever fundraising challenge, The Starting Blocks Challenge.

Powered by Westfield Health, the challenge is designed to inspire participants to celebrate their unique and individual ‘Starting Block’ in life and raise money for the Trust.