Mums United and Reach Up Youth were both shortlisted for the National Diversity Awards 2021, and while they missed out on a gong at the star-studded ceremony held in Liverpool over the weekend, they were each presented with a certificate of achievement recognising their work.

Mums United, which is based in Sharrow and runs a weekly youth club in Meersbrook, was one of eight finalists in the Community Organisation Award for Gender category.

It won praise for its work to tackle youth violence and child drug exploitation by creating a sfe space for young people and their parents to talk about issues ranging from knife crime to mental illness.

Mums United founder Sahira Irshad at the National Diversity Awards 2021 ceremony

“Its workshops focus on stripping back the layers and looking at root causes, and aim to build resilience, develop coping mechanisms and strategies so that an informed decision can be made,” stated the award organisers.

“This amazing organisation haw held a number of events promoting community cohesion, including organising mother led patrols in the area, hosting football sessions, and delivering three programmes in the local area attracting over 100 participants.

“Since its inception, Mums United has reached over 5,000 families and continue to support vulnerable families and those whose voices are not heard.”

Reach Up Youth at the National Diversity Awards.

Mums United founder Sahira Irshad said she was ‘humbled and grateful’ to be recognised at the awards ceremony, where stars included Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood, singer Heather Small, former England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes, and the model and businesswoman Katie Price and her son Harvey.

“To be shortlisted as finalists is a testament to the hard work by everybody involved in the group to give mums and young people the confidence to ensure their voices are heard,” she added.

“But our work’s only just begun and although we’ve made an impact, gangs are still going about their normal business and we need to reach even more young people who are feeling disengaged and are vulnerable to being exploited by those gangs.”

Reach Up Youth was shortlisted in the Community Organisation Award for Age category and despite missing out on the prize was hailed by the awards organisers as a ‘remarkable organisation’.

The charity, which was founded in Burngreave in 2013, works with young people in one of Sheffield’s most deprived areas to help them achieve their full potential and prevent them being lured into gang crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Reach Up Youth is passionate about community cohesion and equality for all encouraging young people, especially members of the Black, Asian and minority ethnic community, to reach their full potential,” said the awards organisers.

“Through the power of sports, young people can expand their own personal development, something which they may have previously been limited due to culture.

“This remarkable organisation also delivers activities which aim to develop life skills and support positive mental health which reduces isolation.

“Reach Up Youth works to empower young people using leadership programmes, which ultimately diverts their attention from gang crime and anti-social behaviour.