Sheffield charities receive share of £375,000 from BBC Children in Need fundraising

One of those to be recently awarded is Haven which will use a three-year grant of £117,409 to deliver one to one and group work support to children and their families in Sheffield who have been affected by domestic abuse.

The sessions will help the children to feel safer, build their confidence and resilience and encourage positive relationships.

Elsewhere, Shine Health Academy has been awarded £99,820 over three years to deliver a health and wellbeing course to young people who are living with obesity and complex needs.

Shine Health Academy Sports Session at the Springs Leisure Centre, taking the class is Kath Sharman the charity's founder. Picture: Steve Ellis

Taking part in the course will help improve young people’s emotional and physical wellbeing, confidence and self-belief.

Other projects in the area to be awarded money include Sheffield Mencap and Gateway, who have received a three-year grant of £29,459 to deliver a youth club for children and young people with autism or learning disabilities and The BGI, which will use a three-year grant of £29,922 to deliver workshops in video game development to tackle the learning gap for children experiencing digital exclusion.

BBC Children in Need recently announced that it had raised a total of £57million in its 2020 appeal, despite a very challenging year for fundraising.

The charity said that the incredible total would not have been possible without the public coming together to help raise money at a time when it was needed most.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “Our supporters across the UK can be incredibly proud of this total and the vital impact it’s making.

“After a year of immense challenge and uncertainty for children and young people facing disadvantage, this is a testament to the kindness and generosity of the Great British public that over the course of the pandemic we have delivered £73million to help children and young people navigate through the challenges of COVID-19, providing a lifeline when it was needed most.