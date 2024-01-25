Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The AGM, which took place at Henry Boot PLC’s new office in Isaacs Building, part of the Heart of the City development, saw outgoing Chamber President Karen Moseley remove her presidential chain and pass it to Alexis Krachai, who takes over as chamber president for the next two years.

Alexis, who is well-known across the city and in SCCI circles, also outlined his plans for his upcoming two-year term, with a focus on supporting businesses and spearheading cultural investment in Sheffield.

During the AGM, Karen reflected on her impact as chamber president. She not only championed skills improvement, but organised outreach to help make it easier for younger people in Sheffield to find the job – or start the business – that changes their life.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2024 AGM

The AGM was also an opportunity for SCCI and its members to celebrate the successes of the past year and recognise the achievements made.

This included welcoming new council and board members. These people are tasked with promoting the Chamber as the leading business forum within the city region, as well as representing the membership through the work of its various committees and forums. Elected members serve on council for three years and are eligible for re-election after their term of office.

Cody Pendlebury, Karyn Clifford, Kelvin Quick, Ross Musgrove, and Robert Whitehead were welcomed to their new posts on Chamber Council, and Kirsty White was reappointed to serve her second term on the council while also taking over as chair of the Chamber’s Nominations Committee.

With new terms starting, it also meant that existing council and board members were standing down from post. Thanks were given to highlight their valuable contributions. This starts with recognising James Berry and Martin McKervey, as they step down from the Board of Directors following the completion of their three-year terms.

Incoming and Outgoing Chamber Presidents at SCCI's 2024 AGM

James said: “Over the last three years, it has been a privilege and an honour to serve as a non-executive director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and to work with such a dedicated and talented team, each person committed to supporting the local business community and contributing to the economic development and prosperity of the Sheffield City Region.

“I am hugely proud of what the Chamber has achieved and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow and thrive in the future.”

“It was a pleasure to have had the opportunity to serve on the Chamber board. I wish the Chamber every success for the future,” added Martin.

Grace Brierley, has also completed two terms on council and a term as chair of the Nominations Committee.

Charles Turner is thanked for his time on Chamber Board

“Being part of the chamber not only widened my network and helped me do business. It gave me the freedom outside of my day job to learn from others. I have grown in confidence and was given the opportunity to explore the type of leader I want to be,” Grace said, reflecting on her past three years in post. “I’ve made friends for life and look forward to seeing the Chamber and council continue to thrive.”

Dan Broadbent, Nick Pearson and Dan Shore, who have all completed their terms on Chamber Council were also thanked, as well as Hermann Beck, who was chamber president in 2008-9, as he also steps down from council this year.

Lastly, Charles Turner stands down from Chamber Council as he has become the city’s Master Cutler. SCCI continues to have a close working relationship with the Company of Cutlers, not least because both organisations are founding members of Made in Sheffield, a renowned Sheffield brand, but also because they champion continued collaboration in the region.

Like many other Chambers around the UK, Sheffield Chamber is made up of a community of board members, council members, patrons, and champions working in collaboration to represent and enact change in Sheffield. The region continues to speak with one voice on all matters which are important, including manufacturing.