The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has taken the world by storm and the devastation has travelled across the globe with communities all over the country doing their bit to offer hope to the people of Ukraine.

The group gathered in the Cathedral Church of St Marie in Sheffield while the Pope was preparing to celebrate the Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Rome, as a religious initiative for peace.

They joined a procession from the Cathedral to the war memorial in Barker’s Pool, where they prayed for peace and reconciliation in Ukraine.

Catholics pray for for peace in Ukraine around Sheffield's War Memorial, in Barkers Pool (Bob Rae)

Following the prayers at the memorial, they returned to the cathedral to mark the consecration at the same time as Pope Francis was celebrating the Act of Consecration at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.