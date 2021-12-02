There’s no better place to start the Christmas season that at The Beginning – a musical and visual performance projected onto the city centre church every night this week until Sunday.

Hundreds of families attended the first night of the seasonal display on Tuesday (November 30), which saw the Nativity story projected onto the Church Street-facing side of the cathedral accompanied by hymns and festive carols.

Ticketholders were also invited inside to see the chapel nave brought to life with lights and over 30 decorated Christmas trees.

The interior of Sheffield Cathedral has also been decorated with 30 Christmas trees for Festival of Light ticketholders to come in and enjoy after the show

One parent The Star spoke to after the display said: “I’ve been really looking forward to seeing the display this year after last year was cancelled. It was a really lovely treat for my girls too after the Christmas market.”

How can I see the light show at Sheffield Cathedral?

The seasonal show – presented by award-winning arts company Luxmuralis – is called 'The Beginning’.

It will run from Tuesday (November 30) until Sunday (December 5) every night after 5pm.

There are multiple viewings each night, starting at 5pm with 20 minute intervals.

Tickets to enter the Cathedral grounds and see inside are £7.50 for adults, £6 for children aged 3-15, £3 for carers, and free for children under 3.

There is no box office at the event, so all tickets must be bought online. Tickets to enter can be printed off or presented on your phone.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sheffield-cathedral.org.

In December 2019 the Cathedral hosted its first ever light show ‘The Angels are Coming’. The event was a huge success with nearly 12,000 children, adults and families enjoying the show.

After this sensational debut the Cathedral’s light show comes back after being postponed last year because of the COVID pandemic.

The Reverend Canon Keith Farrow of Sheffield Cathedral said: “The Beginning represents this in so many ways. It is the beginning of Advent and the anticipation of Christmas at the Cathedral and we want to share the hope and joy of the Christmas story with everyone. Everyone is welcome to start their Christmas celebrations with us.”

The Reverand Canon Keith Farrow takes in the Festival of Light to celebrate the festive season at Sheffield Cathedral

The cathedral is still open as it is every day of the year. The light show at night is a ticketed event.

The interior off the cathedral, decorated and light up for the festival of light.