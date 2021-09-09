Sheffield cat owners needed for online focus group that aims to improve cat health and welfare

The group will help provide information for a multi charity initiative - called CatKind - to help better advise and inform the public about how to care for their cats.

RSPCA campaign manager Carrie Stones said: “Sadly, Covid has cut into cat population control efforts - whether that be via vets not being able to provide routine appointments or charities not being able to support the public as much through offering advice as well as on the ground neutering schemes.

“We know there has been an increase in demand for animals as our statistics show more people are searching for ways to adopt cats and kittens. There is a concern that if we don’t get the correct messaging out there to these potential new owners, we could be faced with a welfare problem further down the line.

Cat owners in Sheffield are being asked to join a focus group.

“Now is more important than ever to reach out to the public and make sure our messaging on cat health and welfare resonates and inspires action. This is why we need your help. If you own a cat, please do get in touch and sign up - taking part will lead to real action and improving the lives of animals across the country.”

CatKind is made up of the RSPCA, PDSA, Cats Protection, Celia Hammond, Blue Cross, International Cat Care, Battersea, WoodGreen, Scottish SPCA and Mayhew.

Those who take part will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 Love to Shop voucher.