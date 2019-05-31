Sheffield carnival delayed due to lack of funds
Sheffield Carnival has been postponed due to a lack of funding.
By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 15:38
The popular event is held in the city annually, but the team has struggled to find the money to run in June as normal this year.
Event director Andrea Risden said: “Unfortunately we didn’t get our funding to put the carnival on in June.
“We’ve now reapplied and are waiting to hear back to hopefully keep the carnival going.”
Funding is granted by the Arts Council.
It is hoped a grant will be approved so organisers can hold the event in August.
Thousands attended last year’s Rio themed event at Norfolk Heritage Park.