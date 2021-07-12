Sheffield care home residents say bonjour to a special visitor

At one Sheffield care home a four-legged visitor is always welcome.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:09 pm

Freda Hancock is a resident in care home charity Sheffcare’s Springwood home in Shirecliffe.

When daughter Susan brought in a friend’s French bulldog everybody was happy to say bonjour to the unusual visitor.

“We knew it would bring some comfort to the residents as they all enjoy animal therapy, so we took the puppy down to visit some residents which put huge smiles on their faces,” said Springwood manager Anita Bland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Freda Hancock with the French bulldog

“The residents love our collection of stuffed toy animals throughout the home so we thought they would love to meet a real puppy and everybody appreciated seeing him and giving him cuddles.”

SheffieldSheffcare