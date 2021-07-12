Sheffield care home residents say bonjour to a special visitor
At one Sheffield care home a four-legged visitor is always welcome.
Freda Hancock is a resident in care home charity Sheffcare’s Springwood home in Shirecliffe.
When daughter Susan brought in a friend’s French bulldog everybody was happy to say bonjour to the unusual visitor.
“We knew it would bring some comfort to the residents as they all enjoy animal therapy, so we took the puppy down to visit some residents which put huge smiles on their faces,” said Springwood manager Anita Bland.