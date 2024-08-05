Sheffield care home residents are going for gold in their own Olympic Games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Henleigh Hall Care Home in Beauchief have taken part in their own Olympic Games while supporting Team GB in their quest for medals in Paris this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henleigh Hall Care Home's Magic Moments Coordinators have devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including egg & spoon races, armchair archery, balloon volleyball, seated basketball and wheelchair breakdancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home. Reminiscence sessions have been triggering memories from previous Olympics with some favourite moments being Mary Peters winning the gold for pentathlon at Munich 1972, David Wilkie’s gold-winning 200-metre breaststroke at Montreal 1976, and Tessa Sanderson’s gold medal for Javelin at Los Angeles 1984.

Resident, Brenda Wragg, said: “It was such a great day and so nice to see that everything was done to make sure anyone could participate no matter what their abilities are.”

Residents and team members have formed their own 'Breaking' crew

Magic Moments Coordinator, Jeanette Vilo, said: “Everyone at Henleigh Hall Care Home is really getting involved in our Olympic activities and I’m sure we’re going to be handing out lots of medals to our residents who are a very competitive bunch! The fun-filled fortnight will culminate with closing ceremony parties so we can celebrate everyone’s participation with a French feast and a glass or two of fizz.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henleigh Hall Care Home is in Abbey Lane Dell, Beauchief, Sheffield and provides residential, nursing, respite and palliative care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/henleighhall