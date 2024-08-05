Sheffield care home residents are going for gold in their own Olympic Games

By Diane Moon
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents at Henleigh Hall Care Home in Beauchief have taken part in their own Olympic Games while supporting Team GB in their quest for medals in Paris this month.

Henleigh Hall Care Home's Magic Moments Coordinators have devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including egg & spoon races, armchair archery, balloon volleyball, seated basketball and wheelchair breakdancing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home. Reminiscence sessions have been triggering memories from previous Olympics with some favourite moments being Mary Peters winning the gold for pentathlon at Munich 1972, David Wilkie’s gold-winning 200-metre breaststroke at Montreal 1976, and Tessa Sanderson’s gold medal for Javelin at Los Angeles 1984.

Resident, Brenda Wragg, said: “It was such a great day and so nice to see that everything was done to make sure anyone could participate no matter what their abilities are.”

Residents and team members have formed their own 'Breaking' crewResidents and team members have formed their own 'Breaking' crew
Residents and team members have formed their own 'Breaking' crew

Magic Moments Coordinator, Jeanette Vilo, said: “Everyone at Henleigh Hall Care Home is really getting involved in our Olympic activities and I’m sure we’re going to be handing out lots of medals to our residents who are a very competitive bunch! The fun-filled fortnight will culminate with closing ceremony parties so we can celebrate everyone’s participation with a French feast and a glass or two of fizz.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Henleigh Hall Care Home is in Abbey Lane Dell, Beauchief, Sheffield and provides residential, nursing, respite and palliative care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/henleighhall

Related topics:ResidentsSheffieldParis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice