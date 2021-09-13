Sheffield care home receives national award

Brighterkind’s Henleigh Hall Care Home in Beauchief, Sheffield, has been awarded a ‘Top 20 Care Home Group 2021’ by the leading UK care home review website carehome.co.uk.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the home has received this accolade.

The home’s manager, Lindsey Deignan, said: “We are thrilled to receive this award from carehome.co.uk and would like to thank everyone who took the time to review us and of course our kind and committed team members who put our residents' happiness and well-being at the heart of everything they do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at Henleigh Hall Care Home celebrate the award

"This award is particularly special because it is based on the unbiased opinions of residents living in our home and their family and friends.”

Henleigh Hall Care Home has a score of 9.5 out of 10 with reviewers praising the excellent standards of person-centred care and the big-hearted team at the home.

There is no ranking within each of the Top 20 awards.