Sheffield cafe and flats engulfed by fire after car smashes into them
A car smashed through the front of a cafe sparking a huge blaze that engulfed the premises and flats located above.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 08:58 am
Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at 1am this morning.
A firefighter who attended said a car had ‘smashed through the front’ of the cafe which sparked a blaze that engulfed the business, vehicle and accommodation above.
Residents were evacuated from their homes while firefighters dealt with the blaze.
The road was closed off as fire crews battled the flames for more than three hours.
It is understood nobody was injured.
A joint investigation by the fire service and police has been launched.