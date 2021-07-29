The Peace Gardens has once again been transformed into a splashing beach for the summer with games, sand and funfair attractions.

The annual event, which had to spend a year in the shade in 2020 during the pandemic, will run every day from 10am until 6pm until August 30.

And, after lying in wait for over a year, today also saw the garden’s fountains switched on for the first time since March 2020.

One couple, Beth and Andy, were cooling off by the fountain with their six-month-old baby while their five-year-old son played in the water.

Beth said: “It’s been really good even if the weather hasn’t been fantastic.

"The kids have loved it. It’s our lad’s first time playing in sand ever I think.

"We’ve made a day of it. I saw it in the Sheffield Star and saw it started today so we came out.”

The free family event spills out onto Norfolk Street where fairground rides will run for the next month. They were also joined by street vendors and food stalls.

A giant pop up sand box has been set up next to the fountains to make the city centre beach complete.

Another mum, Kirsty, was playing with her four-year-old little girl. She told the Star: “It’s been a lovely day. We took the tram out today and planned a day around it.

"It’s been so good to see the kids playing altogether again and to see the fountains back on.”

Other games available included classic games like hook-a-duck and boat swings.

Parents can kick back and relax in huge deck chairs or take take time off on the grass.

Features this month will also include a family friendly disco, children’s entertainment and magic acts.

One dad, James, said: “We really missed this last year. When I told my boys we were heading to the beach today they were over the moon.”It’ll be even better when get some better weather.”