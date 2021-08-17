Sheffield businesses raise over £130,000 at annual golf days for Neurocare

Alister Smith, IFM Insurance

The annual event, which has been supported by IFM Insurance since 2016, has raised a grand total of £132,111 over the years and more than £28,100 from this month’s Golf Day alone (the most money raised from a Neurocare Golf Day so far).

The latest Golf Day attracted more than 40 teams drawn from local South Yorkshire businesses who competed on the greens and fairways throughout the day.

The money raised was donated to Neurocare which supports the neurological centre of excellence at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which treats patients with a range of neurological conditions.

Clare Lambert, from Neurocare, said: “It’s fantastic to know that all of our hard work has paid off and being able to say we’ve raised over £130,000 with IFM as our sponsors is incredible.

“That amount of money is going to make a tremendous difference to so many people who access our support.

“The work Neurocare supports is vital, and the funds raised with the help of companies like IFM cover the costs of vital research and helps to improve the quality of care and treatment that local patients receive.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank IFM who have been amazing to work with. Finding such incredible sponsors is hard for any charity but finding a business that is both so helpful and involved in organising this event has been an added bonus. We’re so excited to continue our partnership with IFM and see what else we can achieve together!”

Alister Smith, a director at IFM Insurance, said: “It is great that so many local businesses took time out to help raise this fantastic sum for such a great cause.