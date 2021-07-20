Sheffield businesses and organisations report beary impressive sales as Bears of Sheffield excitement builds

161 of the distinctive animals have been installed over the last few days and can now be found in public places across Sheffield. Supporting the trail are a raft of local businesses, selling themed merchandise, trail maps and taking donations.

Some are even hosting their very own bears! Here, we hear from just a few of the retailers taking part.

Ben Kerry, Store Manager at Atkinsons Sheffield said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail this summer. Here at Atkinsons, we are hosting 12 little bears in our store and are doing all we can to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital as our chosen cause of the year.

“From selling merchandise to having collection boxes on our tills and raffles running in our restaurants, we’re pulling out all the stops, and as a Sheffield company which knows how valuable the hospital is to our local community, we’re incredibly proud to do so.”

Richard Pilgrim, Project Manager at Sheffield BID said: “We’ve gone big this year, transforming Unit 1 in to Bear Central and – to be honest – we were inundated over the weekend. The Bears started landing last Thursday evening, so we opened up even though we weren’t due to. The trail maps and the merchandise are very popular indeed!”

Lee Greenwood, Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre Manager said: “We are very excited to be part of the Bears of Sheffield and our customers are already having great fun looking for the bears, little and large, throughout the Centre.

“As well as selling the trail maps and the full range of merchandise from our Customer Services desk and in the Home and Fragrance store, we are looking forward to running a series of free Bear-themed kids events every Friday across the summer holidays.

“We will be accepting donations and are looking forward to raising as much money as possible for this great cause which is so close to our customer’s hearts”.

Lisa Jones, Manager at Home and Fragrance added: “We are thrilled to have been asked to get involved with the bear trail, there’s such a buzz around it and to help raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital makes us all really happy.

“We all need a pick me up at the moment, so we are all going to put on our walking shoes and do the bear trail, We did the elephant trail in 2016 and had a great day so we are all looking forward to this one.”

Ruth Maher-Heslip, Enterprise Manager at Sheffield Cathedral continued: “We’re literally absolutely buzzing about the bears. There’s been such a build up and it’s a joy to see something putting a smile on kids and adults faces alike, even more so after the difficult year that’s past.

“We’re always proud to support Sheffield Children’s. The gift shop is one of only a few stockists of all the bear merchandise and it’s already flying off the shelves. You can pick up your trail maps from the gift shop or our coffee shop and if these are closed, you can pick them from the welcome area of the Cathedral.

“The bears are brightening our city this summer and it is ‘pawsome’ to be a part of it. We’ve got two big bears on the forecourt and so many baby bears around inside the Cathedral you’ll have great fun bear hunting.”