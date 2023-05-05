News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield bus trains timetable Coronation: Which services are running over the weekend and Bank Holiday

The coronation of King Charles III this weekend means everyone is making plans, but which of Sheffield’s public transport services are running to help out?

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th May 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:36 BST

Here is what you need to know if you are planning to take the bus, train or tram for however you are celebrating the royal occasion this Saturday and on Bank Holiday Monday.

What trains are running to and from Sheffield for King Charles III’s Coronation, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday?

Trains on May 6 for the King’s Coronation will run as normal, but operators have published some advice for anyone wishing to travel to London. Trains are expected to be busy and queueing systems may be in place in some parts of England and especially the capital.

Here is how the King's Coronation weekend will affect Sheffield's public transport on buses, trains and trams.
Here is how the King's Coronation weekend will affect Sheffield's public transport on buses, trains and trams.

Be prepared to check live travel updates via National Rail, TfL, and train operators, and be take care to see when your last train out of London is scheduled so you aren’t caught out.

The coronation concert on Sunday in Windsor is also for ticket-holders only, but the area is expected to be extremely busy. Network Rail is asking passengers to only travel to Windsor on May 7 if you have a ticket for the BBC concert at Windsor Castle.

There will also be no London underground services from midnight.

What Sheffield buses running on the day of King Charles III Coronation’s, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday?

Train operators are asking passengers to plan any journeys they may be taking to London over the weekend as it is expected to be extremely busy.
Train operators are asking passengers to plan any journeys they may be taking to London over the weekend as it is expected to b4 extremely busy.

Normal services will reportedly run across all buses in Sheffield and South Yorkshire across Saturday and Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, all operators – including First Bus and Stagecoach – will run a timetable identical to their Sunday service.

The only reported exception is there will be no H1 services for Cawthornes Travel, Hornsbys and Sheffield Community Transport.

Are Sheffield’s trams running on the day of King Charles III Coronation’s, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday?

Sheffield’s Stagecoach Supertram will operate a normal service Saturday and Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the trams will run a timetable identical to their Sunday service.

