Sheffield brain-injury survivor volunteers with WaterAid at legendary Glastonbury Festival

WaterAid post - Connor Blundell

Connor Blundell, who has overcome a severe brain injury that left him temporarily paralysed on one side and unable to walk or talk, packed his bags and headed down to Worthy Farm to volunteer with WaterAid at Glastonbury Festival.

While more than 200,000 revellers were ‘dancing the night’ away to Dua Lipa and partying under ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ with Coldplay, Connor was making sure everyone stayed cool and hydrated by filling up festival attendees’ water bottles at the WaterAid Water Bars and Kiosks across the site.

He said: “I had a one-in-three chance of dying and a one-in-three chance of being in a coma forever, so I’m pretty gassed to be here as I am today and for the opportunities that I’ve had, that’s why I want to put myself out there and support others.”

Less than four years ago, the inspiring 25-year-old, originally from Sheffield, was studying abroad as part of his Mechanical Engineering degree when a four-metre fall just five weeks into his course left him with a serious brain injury and in a coma for a month. Connor has spent the last 44-months undergoing intensive therapy to regain movement in his right side and learn to walk and talk again.

Connor was in hospital in Spain for the eight months following his accident during the Covid-19 pandemic. During his time in hospital, he set the goal of returning to the things that he loved before the accident. This included finishing his degree and running this year’s London Marathon. He achieved both, graduating at the University of Bristol in July 2023 and is now working as a sustainability consultant on a grad-scheme in London. He is able to take time off to volunteer at the festival.

Connor said: “I was lucky enough to be able to run the London Marathon for WaterAid and Crisis back in April this year and even more special running with my dad. Even during the run, there was more than enough water supplied. We take it for granted so much, and I can’t imagine what it would be like to live without such a basic thing.

“I’m super excited to join the WaterAid team again for its 30th year at Glastonbury Festival. Whether it’s going to a water kiosk to get a drink or waiting to use a toilet, Glastonbury is a great opportunity to help raise awareness of a cause that I care deeply about.”

Connor was also inviting festivalgoers to add their name to WaterAid’s Vote Water petition, calling on the next UK government to prioritise clean water as part of the international development budget.

WaterAid has been an official charity partner of Glastonbury since 1994, supporting water and sanitation services on site while also highlighting its work to help bring clean water and decent toilets to people living in poverty around the world.

This year – marking a milestone 30th year of partnership – there will be more than 700 WaterAid volunteers at the UK’s biggest summer festival, working the Water Bars and Kiosks, running the women’s urinals, cleaning the toilets and handwashing stations and supporting the post-festival clean-up.

Jacqui Gavin, special events volunteer manager at WaterAid said,

“Connor is without a doubt exceptional and we’re really grateful he’s joining our team of hard-working volunteers, I know he’ll inspire volunteers and festival-goers alike with his determined story of recovery and drive to support others.

Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do at the festival. We are so grateful for the vital role they play in helping festival attendees have a fantastic time – from keeping the toilets clean to filling water bottles. They are also supporting WaterAid’s work around the world by spreading the word of our mission to achieve a world where everyone everywhere has clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. A massive thank you to everyone volunteering with us this year!”