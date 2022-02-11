Meet the seven-year-old from Sheffield who wants to make the world a better place by keeping it clean
Unlike other children his age, all this Sheffield boy wanted for Christmas was a litter-picking set.
And for the past two months, Archer Harris, aged seven, has been litter-picking with his mum and dad around Stannington, becoming fairly popular in the community and among his friends.
But it is not fame he is after.
Archer, who is autistic, said he asked for a litter-picking set from Santa because he wanted to 'make the world a better place.'
He said: "I like to make the world a better place by picking up litter until nobody litters. I'd like to make a new law, if someone litters, they get arrested.
"I will do this until everyone stops littering. We could have a happy environment and we don't have to worry about that."
The Shooters Grove Primary School pupil also said he needs to be picky about the type of litter he collects so that he doesn't endanger himself.
He said: "We don't pick up masks or dog poo bags. Masks for Covid reasons, and dog poo, reason, germs. We don't want it in our bin."
Not a typical Christmas present
Archer's mum, Kitty Harris, 41, said her son has always been 'a bit quirky' and he took it upon himself to start litter-picking.
She said: "He decided it was a good idea to litter pick and he asked for a litter picking set from Santa so he's been going out with his dad to go out on the weekend to enjoy the fresh air and go litter picking.
"We were extremely surprised. It's not a typical present but it's not typical of Archer to throw a curveball."
She said that the Stannington community, where the family lives, has been supporting Archer and his litter-picking efforts.
A supermarket in the area has also kindly offered bags and its bin to Archer.
"It’s nice for people to take notice of what’s he’s doing. Many people said, what a lovely boy, and what great parents for teaching him. We didn’t teach him to do it, he did it all by himself, which even makes us more proud of him,” said Kitty.
Archer’s dad, Neil Harris, 36, said his son's interest in litter-picking and keeping the environment clean also teaches his parents to become better adults.
He said: "In a way, he is teaching us to take care of our environment, which definitely has a positive impact on us."
A really kind boy
Donna Linfitt, Archer's one-to-one teaching assistant support, described Archer as a 'really kind boy'.
She said: "He's been telling me all about litter picking and he brought the set into school. He's been out in the yard litter picking and has become a good role model for other children.
"He's been telling me about the animals and the lives he must have saved by picking up all the litter."
Toni Buss, another Acher's teaching assistant support, said: "We are all incredibly proud of what he's doing...he's supporting the community by keeping it clean.
"He's a lovely boy and I hope he carries on by being such a good boy like he is."