Sheffield boxing champion Charlie Edwards begins filming new Channel 5 series Celebs On The Farm
A Sheffield boxing champion has swapped fighting for farming after beginning filming on a new series of Channel 5 reality show Celebs On The Farm.
Current WBC flyweight champion Charlie, 26, is one of a host of star names who have begun filming for the show which sees celebrities mucking in on a real life working farm for a series of farming challenges.
The Beighton-based fighter, who trains at Darnall’s Steel City Gym, began filming for the show in Kent earlier this week.
Joining him on the programme are Love Island star Hayley Hughes, ex-Shameless actress Tina Malone, The Only Way Is Essex’s James 'Arg' Argent and ex Strictly professional Artem Chigvintsev.
Other stars signed up for the series are Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Ibiza Weekender rep David Potts.
The line-up is completed by ex-Arsenal footballer Paul Merson, Benidorm’s Crissy Rock and model Caprice.
In the first series, which aired last year, contestants spent ten days tending to the animals, mucking out the manure and carrying out other standard farming duties on Lunsford Farm in West Sussex under the instruction of farmer Chris Jeffery.
The Sutton-born boxer is currently ranked as the best flyweight in the world by BoxRec and after turning professional in 2015, securing the WBC Flyweight crown at London’s O2 Arena last December after defeating Nicaraguan fighter Cristofer Rosales.