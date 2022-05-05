Teagn Stott has previously already claimed both the Youth and Junior belts for the English Boxing National Amateur Championships.

On April 23, he was poised to claim the title again in his first appearance in the senior division at the tournament in Manchester – but just missed out, in 3-2 split decision loss to Torquay’s Ben Andrews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield boxer Teagn Stott has been invited to a GB assessment following his performance at the English Boxing National Amateur Championships.

However, despite the loss, Teagn’s career dreams are far from over – as he found out minutes after leaving the ring.

"I was handed a letter inviting me to a Team GB assessment event in June,” the 18-year-old boxer told The Star.

"I’m excited. I want to improve myself and I think I’m ready for GB.”

Teagn – who trains at Sheffield Boxing Centre in Hillsborough – went through three three-minute rounds against his opponent in a bid for the -86kg title.

Teagn trains at Sheffield Boxing Centre in Hillsborough.

Both of the BBC’s commentators – Ronald McIntosh and reigning WBO female junior-middleweight title holder Natasha Jonas – praised Teagn’s growth over the course of the match and his performance by the third round, calling it a “terrific contest with some beautiful, quality” boxing.

Teagn said: “Looking back I think I didn’t necessarily do anything wrong, I just didn’t do enough of it, in my opinion.”

This was echoed by Jonas, who commented on Teagn’s reserved nature in the first two rounds before coming out in force in the third.

Teagn said: “This was my first time in the senior division. It’s a much different pace – I’d say it’s much quicker in the juniors, so I had to get used to that.

"Thank you to my head coach Glyn Rhodes and the team in my corner on the night – Matt Mowat, Pat Wills and Andy Manning – and the many many coaches at SBC who have helped me. And to my family of course.”

Teagn’s GB assessment event – which feeds into the GB podium squads and on to the European, World and potentially Olympic teams – will take place on June 2.