The brand says the new campaign will be centred on ‘self-expression and self-defined style’.

Luca Prosperi, Brand Director for Braun, said: “Dominic is a true symbol of self-expression, both on and off the pitch. He shows what it means to have the confidence to be truly yourself.

“We know that men’s’ grooming choices are a big part of how he chooses to express himself and define his own identity, and that’s something we see a lot from Dominic. He embodies what self-defined style means, making him the perfect fit for Braun.”

Ex Sheffield United player and now Everton and England striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has been announced as the first ever brand ambassador for Braun UK.

When will the new Braun advert starring Dominic Calvert-Lewin be on TV?

The new advert will air for the first time in tonight’s Wolverhampton vs Everton Premier League game (Monday, November 1).

It shows Dominic wearing his iconic butterfly necklace, a symbol of growth and change, highlighting the metamorphosis of the 24-year-old into one of the most promising players in the English game, and a style icon for a new generation in the country.

It shows Calvert-Lewin using Braun’s popular Series 7 shaver, to experiment with a range of facial hair styles with ‘ultimate precision’, representing the different sides to his own style.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin said: “I’ve always used style to express my individuality, and grooming is a big part of this. I’m always changing and experimenting with different styles to complement what I’m doing, what I’m wearing and how I’m feeling. It’s about expressing myself and being confident in who I am. I’m very excited to be working alongside Braun for this campaign.”

What is the new Braun TV advert starring Dominic Calvert-Lewin about?

With its new ‘Your Style, Self-Defined’ campaign, Braun says it wants to give all men the confidence to use grooming as a form of self-expression – to embrace that they ‘can, and should, freely and confidently, define who they are, how they want to look, or who they want to be’.

Everton and England striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, was born in Sheffield and used to play for Sheffield United.

Mr Propseri added: “Dominic inspires others to express their individuality in their own defined style, whether that be through grooming, fashion, or making a difference to the world around them.

“We know every guy’s style is unique, it’s his to define, and that ethos sits at the centre of our new campaign, and work with Dominic. Whether guys are heading out onto the pitch, back to the gym, office or seeing friends, they can confidently wear the style they choose with Braun.”