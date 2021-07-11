Sheffield-born England star Harry Maguire's family send heartfelt message ahead of Euros final

The Manchester United and England defender – who started his career at Sheffield United and grew up in Mosborough – will be with the squad now ahead of England men’s first major final in more than 50 years.

And before they go to cheer him and his team mates on at Wembley his parents have sent him an emotional message.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maguire and Stones celebrate beating Denmark in the semi-finals. Photo: Getty Images

Zoe and Alan Maguire wrote: “Well, Harry, the time has come – and whatever happens on Sunday we are all so proud of what you, the players and England staff have achieved over the past six weeks.

"I think there will be one or two tears from us when you sing your heart out at the national anthem. Just embrace the occasion and enjoy the day. We know you will.

"It still feels like yesterday when you, Joe, Laurence and Daisy ruined our back garden by continuously playing football morning till night.

"You will remember us having to constantly call you in from Mosborough fields as darkness fell with you saying ‘in a minute Mum, next goal is the winner!’

"And of course all those freezing cold Sunday mornings travelling the country and you played junior football. It was all worth it – every single minute.

"We were proud back then. Words can’t describe how we all feel now.