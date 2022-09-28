On Sunday (October 2), Northern History Festival is showcasing its first ever exhibition of ‘The Blitz Up North’ for free at the Showroom Workstation.

This never-seen-before exhibition explores how the Blitz affected Northern towns and cities such as Bradford, Sheffield, Hull and York.

The display sheds light on the often forgotten horrors of the Blitz, as it wasn’t just London that felt the devastation.

As well as having information and objects relating to the Blitz ‘up North’, the society will also have survivor interviews playing throughout the day.

Below is a gallery of photos from The Star’s archive showing how the bombing campaign devastated Sheffield and how people strived to carry on with their daily lives despite the horrors.

Northern History Festival is a new organisation founded by young historians Rosie Maggs, Joshua Daniels and Chris Riley.

1. A bus damaged in the Sheffield blitz in December 1940 A bus damaged in the Sheffield blitz in December 1940 Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales

2. Angel Street Angel Street during the Sheffield Blitz. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3. The Moor in December 1940 The Moor on December 12, 1940 Photo: Julia Armstrong Photo Sales

4. Lower High Street, December 12, 1940 Sheffield Blitz - lower High Street, December 12, 1940 Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales