The GMB Union, which represents bin collectors, said its members will vote on whether to accept a new pay deal put forward, which will see a three per cent increase for year one, and a one-off payment of £250 for each employee.

This is in addition to a further 3.5 per cent increase for year two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident said the bins in Ranmoor, Sheffield were collected on Monday (November 15) after a week.

Previously, Veolia – the firm that manages the city's rubbish on behalf of Sheffield City Council – offered the commercial division a three per cent increase on a two-year deal with a £500 payment.

But the GMB Union said the deal was not reasonable, considering there has been a national insurance hike and inflation is now running at five per cent.

Workers then rejected the deal in a ballot and voted in favour of an industrial action until the dispute was resolved.

Now that the strike has been suspended, more than 200,000 homes in Sheffield will no longer be affected as services will operate as normal.

Sheffield refuse workers went on strike on Monday 8 and marched from Veolia depot on Lumley St to Sheffield Town Hall, demanding a better pay deal from Veolia.

When will your bins be emptied?

When last week’s strike action place on November 8, Veolia drafted in workers from an agency to help with collections.

However, several areas in Sheffield including Ranmoor and Walkley, missed a week of bin collections.

Veolia has assured residents that Sheffield’s waste and recycling collection services will operate as normal following the suspension of further industrial action.

In a statement, the firm said: “Residents’ waste and recycling collections will operate as usual on Monday, November 15 and residents should put their bins out on their scheduled collection day.

“Where residents’ bins have yet to be emptied we ask that they continue to leave them out until their waste has been collected.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the delays in collection.”