Sheffield bin collections hit by staff isolating
Collections of green bins for garden waste have been suspended in Sheffield until further notice due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.
The suspension was confirmed yesterday, and it is not known how long the suspension will last.
A statement from Veolia, which provides waste management services for Sheffield City Council, said: “We regret to advise that due to COVID-19 impacting staffing levels, garden waste collections are suspended for two weeks.
"We'll continue to review the situation and the service will resume as soon as possible.
“Please keep your green bin on your property until collections restart.”
A number of residents have contacted the council demanding a partial refund of their bill.
One wrote: “I hope to get a refund then! I've rung, emailed - I've had no calendar sent through telling me when my collections are. I've missed two so far and now another two are cancelled?! I understand the situation but this is a service we pay for!”