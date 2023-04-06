A bin crew had to be removed from their round in Sheffield and replaced after a verbal altercation broke out, The Star has learned.

Refuse collectors working in the Page Hall neighbourhood were challenged by a resident after they reported a damaged bin which could not be emptied until it was repaired. They were removed from the round and another crew had to be assigned to complete the collections.

Following the incident, which happened last Friday, March 31, bosses at Veolia, the company responsible for waste and recycling collections in Sheffield, have urged people to show their staff respect and ensure they are not put at risk of ‘undue harm’ while they are carrying out their essential role.

A Veolia spokesperson said: “On Friday 31 March, one of our crews reported a damaged refuse bin which could not be emptied until it was repaired due to health and safety requirements. The resident challenged this decision verbally and another crew was assigned to complete the collection round.

Refuse collectors had to be removed from their round and replaced over concerns for their safety after a verbal altercation broke out in the Page Hall area of Sheffield. File photo by Dean Atkins

“Whilst no physical altercation took place and no police involvement was required, we would like to remind the public that our staff work hard to keep essential services running across the borough and should not face the risk of undue harm whilst doing so. We continue to promote respect for all of our staff in partnership with Sheffield City Council."

