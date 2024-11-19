Sheffield bin collections: Council issues advice to residents as snow hits bin collections
Sheffield City Council issued an update this afternoon, Tuesday, November 19.
It said the safety of its collection crews and the community was its top priority, and the snow and icy conditions could mean some delays to collections.
It added: “However, we will get to you so please leave your bin out until it has been emptied. Our crews will resume normal collections as soon as it is safe to do so.”
It asked residents to help by keeping their bin lids fully closed to prevent snow or rain from getting inside; to ensure where possible that the area around their bin is free from snow and ice; and to check their bin lid is not frozen shut.
Residents have been asked to follow @Recycle4Shef on X (formerly Twitter) or visit https://www.sheffield.veolia.co.uk/service-alerts for updates.
