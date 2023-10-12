Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking CCTV footage showing Veolia binmen in Sheffield being assaulted by furious locals - for refusing to take their extra rubbish - has been released.

The clips reveal how bin collectors are facing a surge in physical violence from hacked-off homeowners who are angry with their waste disposal service. This surge in physical and verbal abuse prompted them and Sheffield Council to launch their 'StreetKind' campaign - with cameras fitted to the back of lorries.

In one worrying video, a raging resident can be seen tussling with a binman as he tries to force a massive cardboard box into their wagon.

While in another, a builder was captured emptying a bag of rubbish into a bin lorry while 'hurling abuse' at the collectors as they went about their work.

An angry van driver was also caught on camera narrowly missing a workman during his rounds - by driving across a pavement to avoid a bin lorry.

Richard Hulland, from the utility company Veolia, said the rise in violence against his firm's employees has to stop.

He said: "I talk to our people on a regular basis and they are passionate about their work and their teams. No one should be abused simply for doing their job and we're determined to combat this unacceptable trend."

CCTV footage showing a man tussling with a Violia bin collector has been released.

The disturbing clips showing binmen being attacked were filmed across several neighbourhoods in Sheffield.

One of the most shocking videos shows a man charging out to a bin lorry before attempting to force a huge cardboard box into the back of it.

Speaking about the incident, an unnamed binman said: "I grabbed the guy's bin but didn't take the extra waste. Next thing you know he's coming out of his house all angry like. And he grabs a massive cardboard box with a load of stuff in it and starts making his way towards the wagon.

"I try and stop him by blocking him and telling him to stop. But he manages to get past and shoves it on the back. I then go and take it out of the back of the machine because it's just too big… And then he comes over and starts wrestling with the box, and me, shouting all sorts.

"Then his wife or girlfriend comes out and is trying to get him to stop but at this point, he's just absolutely raging and just trying to get all his stuff on the back. I just had to get away. There was just cardboard flying everywhere, [it] hit me in the head."

Veolia said their staff reported over 40 cases of abuse from the general public in 2022.

Coun Joe Otten, chair of the Waste and Street Scene Committee at Sheffield City Council, said he hoped the footage would reduce the abuse meted out to binmen.

He said: "Our workers do an excellent job every day and Streetkind encourages us to show even more appreciation for their efforts.