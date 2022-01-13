Sheffield based private investigator lifts the lid on his unusual job - from following drug dealers to catching cheats

Nathan Hoole, private investigator, outside his Sheffield office.

Nathan Hoole, aged 48, was a detective in the police force for 16 years, working on covert operations and undermining organised crime groups.

Over the years he honed a skillset that would leave him well-suited for a career as a private investigator catching love rats, fraudsters and drug dealers.

Three years on from leaving the force and founding Dolos Investigations – named after the Greek spirit of mischief in homage to the industry – Nathan spoke to the Sheffield Telegraph about what a day in the life of a PI can look like.

He said: “It’s similar to the movies, but the tactics that are on the films are massively exaggerated.

"The telescopic lenses pointing outside a window and following people from six feet behind a car is all made for TV.

"There’s a lot of distance work involved, but we do do a lot of stakeouts. It’s exciting, but there are also times when you are sat there for hours on end.

“It can be dangerous - one job that I had was following a drug dealer - they have a natural heightened awareness of their surroundings and vehicles.

"The use of cover stories is a tool in our arsenal, if you are compromised you need to have a reason for being out in the middle of the night fitting a tracker to a car.”

Dolos Investigations uses a range of specialist equipment including remote and covert cameras, as well as trackers, which are currently legal if used proportionally and for a legitimate purpose.

Nathan added: “When you catch people having an affair it is always bitter sweet. You’ve got the result so you have that quick moment of elation - you have that shot of them kissing or holding hands – but then you have that massive downfall of telling the client their fears.

"In about 80 per cent of the cases I deal with the person is generally right, but it gives them closure.