The family friendly event took place last weekend and invitedshoppers to immerse themselves in the world of F4 while raising money for The Children’s Hospital Charity (TCHC).

Rowan, 17, is an ambassador for the charity, and recently signed with Argenti Motorsport. He was the first driver to announce his spot on the grid for the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Championship.

This is the start of the teenager’s move into single seater racing off the back of a successful karting career where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.

Rowan has been testing F4 for over a year now and is gearing up for the next race season, which begins in April.

Between karting, F4 testing and an intense training programme, Rowan has squeezed in time to fundraise for TCHC and last weekend brought his F4 car and an F4 simulator along with him to Meadowhall for people to view and get involved with.

After being announced as a TCHC ambassador this time last year, Rowan is completing his first year with the charity by surpassing his fundraising target of £10,000.

He’s fundraised at events at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and Burrows Mint Cars, as well as taken part in a 160ft abseil, a 24-hour fitness challenge and varying karting days.

Raising over £1,600 at Meadowhall alone last weekend, Rowan is excited to soon be handing a cheque to TCHC for £10,000.

Rowan said: “The events were good fun. They provided a unique opportunity to meet more people from around the city while we celebrated a huge milestone in my motor racing career and raised money for a very deserving cause.”