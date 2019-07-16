Sheffield bars and clubs collaborate to create ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign promo video
A new Sheffield film has been released, to raise awareness of the national ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign.
Managers and staff from a number of Sheffield venues collaborated to create the video, which highlights the work being done to support safe dating and tackle sexual harassment in the city's pubs and clubs.
‘Ask for Angela’ encourages those who find themselves in an unsafe or uncomfortable situation to approach staff at a bar or club and discreetly ask for Angela.
More than 40 venues across Sheffield are already trained in ‘Ask for Angela’ since the campaign – which initially launched in Lincolnshire in 2016 – attracted global attention online. The campaign is now calling for all pubs, clubs, and bars to take part in the scheme, and Sheffield Drug and Alcohol/Domestic Abuse Coordination Team has recently run the third Ask for Angela training sessions to licensed premises, in conjunction with Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.
Alison Higgins, domestic abuse strategic manager at Sheffield City Council, said: “This is about keeping people safe discreetly and getting them out of a difficult situation quickly. This is particularly important with the rise of internet dating and dating apps. If something doesn’t feel right we encourage people to go to the bar and get the support they need.”
Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&v=mEMxuA4bPes&app=desktop to watch the Sheffield promo.
Email BBN@sheffield.gov.uk to join the scheme.