Sheffield bank workers get on the move to raise money for children's hospice

“We are so happy that all our efforts have raised so much money for this fantastic local charity,” said Sheffield’s Metro Bank Fargate store manager Chris Gore. “Huge thanks to everyone who took part and the customers, family and friends who supported us.”

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is a home from home for families facing the toughest of times, offering care for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice in North Anston.

Every day, the hospice needs to raise almost £14,000 to keep its doors open, as only around 15% of its funding is from Government sources, said a spokesperson.

Customer service representatives Liv Wade and Laura Black, store manager Chris Gore and Shannon Gossage from Bluebell Wood

Shannon Gossage, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “This a fantastic and no doubt very tiring achievement so we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who went the extra mile for Bluebell Wood.

“Thanks to the support of businesses like Metro Bank, we can continue to be there for the children and families who need our support now more than ever.”

Metro Bank’s Sheffield store can be found at 58-64 Fargate, Sheffield, S1 2HE. It is currently open on Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 6pm and Sunday: 11am to 5pm.