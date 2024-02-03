Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield has produced some of the best music ever.

With hugely successful bands coming out of the city ranging from the Arctic Monkeys to the Human League, the city takes some beating when it comes to a good tune.

Some of them have sold more records than others. But which of those fantastic performers who have come out of Sheffield sum up the city best? Which of them has Sheffield running right through them in a way that makes you think 'they can only be from Sheffield'?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are asking: "Who is the most quintessentially Sheffield band or singer?"

All you need to do to vote is click here to take part in the poll.

We went out to ask people on the streets of Sheffield their views on the question, with plenty of variety in the replies.

Cassie Coakley, from Halfway said: "I think it's definitely Bring Me The Horizon. I mean, from Sheffield, still core to the values, still proud to be from Sheffield, that Northern, proper voice."

Ellen Cooper, from Manor Park, said: "I'd definitely say the Arctic Monkeys, because some of the words they use are only words that you hear in Sheffield."

Bring me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes. Picture Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wonderful Fakuma, from the city centre, said: "It's the only band I know, the Arctic Monkeys."

Dave Drabble, from Halfway, said: "Probably Pulp. After that, Heaven 17. It's just Jarvis, isn't it? and Glenn Gregory in Heaven 17. It's what I grew up with."

Alan Smith, from Wincobank said: "It's probably Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys. With the Arctic Monkeys they sing about Sheffield and the local area. And Jarvis because he's Jarvis."

They are plenty of other bands to choose from, and we have included 11 bands and singers as options in the poll, which also includes Def Leppard, who started with local shows and last year played gigs in their home city, and Human League, the 80s electro pop pioneers, who remained as Sheffield residents even after they hit the big time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to those mentioned, have also included in the poll the city's 60s icon Joe Cocker, the local cult favourites Everly Pregnant Brothers, 80s stars ABC, and Reverend and the Makers.