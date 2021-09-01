Sheffield band Reverend And The Makers issue plea to fans ahead of first show in two years

The band shared this photo of their first band practice as they get ready to play at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in Warrington this Saturday, which they said would be their first live performance in about two years, adding ‘this is mega’.

In a message to fans, they added: “RevArmy, come down and remind us why we do this. Been too long.”

The group raised some smiles last week when they shared a photo of a crumpled piece of paper which they claimed contained the long-lost list of alternative band monikers which they considered before settling on their name.

Reverend And The Makers together ahead of the band's first show in about two years (Reverend And The Makers/Facebook)

The rejected names included Reverend And The Ecstatic Monkeys, and Reverend And The Croonies.