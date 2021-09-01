Sheffield band Reverend And The Makers issue plea to fans ahead of first show in two years
Sheffield rockers Reverend And The Makers have spoken of their excitement as they prepare for their first gig since the pandemic began.
The band shared this photo of their first band practice as they get ready to play at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in Warrington this Saturday, which they said would be their first live performance in about two years, adding ‘this is mega’.
In a message to fans, they added: “RevArmy, come down and remind us why we do this. Been too long.”
The group raised some smiles last week when they shared a photo of a crumpled piece of paper which they claimed contained the long-lost list of alternative band monikers which they considered before settling on their name.
The rejected names included Reverend And The Ecstatic Monkeys, and Reverend And The Croonies.
Sharing the list, they wrote: “All up for grabs now though, if your band needs a name. Any takers?”