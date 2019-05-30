Sheffield athlete Adam raises over £10K by completing 94 charity events – all in memory of his grandad

Adam Newell of Ecclesfield, Sheffield, running during his fundraising campaign in memory of his late grandfather

Adam Newell, aged 29, of Ecclesfield, ended his fundraising campaign, which he launched in 2017 in memory of his late grandfather, with a final running event.

The mechanical engineer has taken part in or co-ordinated 94 events – one for every year of his grandfather’s life – and hoped to raise £9,400 for Alzheimer’s Society.

After completing his last challenge – a nine kilometre run around Agden Reservoir in Bradfield called Agden Against Alzheimers’ – Adam smashed his target. He has now raised over £10,000 for the charity.

He said: “It’s been an incredible journey. What has started out as my family’s story turned into many families’ stories. Over the last two years a number of people have come forward to tell of their experience with dementia and were more willing to put time and effort to making this whole series possible.”

Adam's efforts were inspired by his grandfather, originally from Yemen, who was an electrical engineer for 40 years, and who passed away in 2017 after suffering from dementia.

Nasser Misri died after living with dementia for eight years and it was at his funeral that Adam and the rest of his family launched the #Nasser94 fundraising campaign in his honour.

Adam added: “Grandad always cared and had the time for his family.

“He began dealing with dementia in 2007 and those were tough years seeing him cope. As a family we decided to fundraise in his honour and found it fitting to hold 94 events, one for each year of his life.”

Along the way there were many physical challenges such as triathlons, duathlons, marathons and swimathons.

Money also came from more inclusive activities such as golf days, football matches, auctions and food sales to allow greater participation from Adam’s colleagues at the SCX group, based in Wincobank.

SCX group chairman Simon Eastwood, said: “We are delighted and proud that Adam has achieved his goal in memory of his grandfather. His story is very inspiring.”