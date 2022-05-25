The painting will be part of an exhibition running until September 15 showcasing the artist's work at the Seven Hills Gallery, in the Huntsman building at the Hospital.

The artwork has been gifted to the Trust as a gesture of gratitude to the NHS, and was created by Lauren, who goes by the artist’s name MUT in her work.

Living and working locally, Lauren painted prolifically during lockdown and produced many paintings of local landmarks and places loved by people in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local artist Lauren Woodcock donated a painting of Northern General Hospital's Clocktower building as part of a new exhibition.

Lauren said: “I would consider myself something of a novice in the art world, and I was thrilled and honoured to be offered the opportunity to exhibit my paintings in the Seven Hills Gallery.”

The unveiling was attended by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Kirsten Major.

Kirsten said: “I was delighted to officially open the exhibition and unveil the painting of the Clocktower artwork that Lauren Woodcock has donated to us. I would like to thank Lauren for her gesture of appreciation. The Clocktower is an iconic building and holds a special place in the history of the city of Sheffield. We hope to display it somewhere prominent on a permanent basis to allow as many people as possible to admire this fabulous gift once the exhibition at the gallery is complete.”