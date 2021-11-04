Sheffield artist Joe Scarborough recovering after suspected heart attack and says he's feeling tip top

The 83-year-old, who lives on a boat in Victoria Quays, suffered pains which he said felt like being punched in the chest. He called a taxi to take him to hospital because he didn’t want to disturb anyone.

Joe, now recovering at the Northern General Hospital, said: “Listen everyone, I’m feeling tip top and am really touched by the messages of support that I’ve had from so many people.

“With a little R&R and some good home cooked I should be back to top form very soon.”

Joe hopes he will be able to leave hospital today after he fell ill on Sunday night.

He added: “It felt like someone punched me in the chest and the punch stuck there. I was feelijng really ill but I didn’t want to disturb anyone so I phoned a taxi to take me to the Hallamshire Hospital.”

Joe was then put in an ambulance and sent to the Northern General. He hopes to be able to leave hospital today.

His friend and patron Steve Eyre said: “Joe didn’t want to bother anyone, which is typical of him. He told me if the hospital had been closer, he would have walked.

"He wants to get back to work as soon as possible. He’ll stay with us for a few days, but he wants to work, he lives for his work.”

Joe was born in Pitsmoor and left school to work at Thorpe Hesley pit. An accident changed things. “A piece of mine fell on me and when I came out I was ready for anything. Much to my father’s chagrin, I decided to become a painter.

He has been commissioned to do a painting for the Olympic Legacy Park, which will be showcase at Olympic venues around the world.