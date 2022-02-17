Sam Redgrave is undertaking an advanced apprenticeship in engineering and is employed by NiftyLift, one of the largest manufacturers of mobile elevating work platforms in Europe.

The 36-year-old, of Clowne, said he has always had a passion for engineering and began working as soon as he left school, starting out as a car mechanic.

But, nerve damage to his left arm after an accident, which made it more difficult for him to carry out his job, led to him looking for a career change.

Sam admitted he was apprehensive due to his age and having spent a number of years battling social anxiety and depression.

But the AMRC Training Centre, run by the University of Sheffield, gave him a chance and he is due to complete his two year apprenticeship this month.

Sam said: “I have come to learn that my mental health battles won’t just go away, it’s something I’m always going to live with, but be able to manage.

“But it was thanks to my mum who helped to inspire and encourage me to pursue this new pathway. I was nervous, but I knew where my body was lacking in being able to do more physical tasks, my mind was still keen.”

Nikki Jones, Director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: “Despite having personal struggles, we’ve had the honour of watching him grow, both in terms of the practical skills and knowledge he needs for a rewarding career, but also in confidence in his own abilities to be one of the bright and talented engineers we need to power our manufacturing workforces.”

Sam added: “My mental health has definitely improved since I started my apprenticeship with the AMRC Training Centre and working at Niftylift.