Sheffield animal shelter gets a boost ahead of national dog day
The RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre got a £500 boost ahead of national dog day (note-0 thanks to a home builder.
David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West donated £500 to the self-funded charity and rescue centre, based in Attercliffe, which will help it continue to care for the many animals in its shelter.
Dawn Sampson, from RSPCA Sheffield, said: “We are really grateful to David Wilson Homes for it’s £500 donation, which will make a lasting, positive difference to animals in need.”
The builder has a development in Oughtibridge Valley and Ian Ruthven, managing director of David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are dedicated to supporting the communities in which we build and that includes our four-legged friends, too!
"We are humbled to see the incredible work being done at the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre and are delighted to have been able to support its team in their ongoing mission to care for as many animals as possible.”