Sheffield animal shelter gets a boost ahead of national dog day

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West donated £500 to the self-funded charity and rescue centre, based in Attercliffe, which will help it continue to care for the many animals in its shelter.

Dawn Sampson, from RSPCA Sheffield, said: “We are really grateful to David Wilson Homes for it’s £500 donation, which will make a lasting, positive difference to animals in need.”

The builder has a development in Oughtibridge Valley and Ian Ruthven, managing director of David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are dedicated to supporting the communities in which we build and that includes our four-legged friends, too!

The cheque is presented to RSPCA Sheffield Service Manager Dawn Sampson.