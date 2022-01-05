Sheffield animal sanctuary in desperate need of help

The bad weather has not been kind to Mill House Animal Sanctuary with water damage to the roof and flooding in the kennels meaning people working there are worried about the animals suffering.

If the conditions worsen, there are concerns about rehoming all the animals as their welfare is the main priority.

Volunteer Matty says he worries about where they’d home the animals, especially with the risk of other places putting them down. Mill House vows never to put a healthy animal to sleep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the workers at Mill House

He added: “Our dogs are in foster care because we’ve got kennels which are flooded – we’re in desperate need of new kennels as well because since lockdown we’ve had a lot more dogs brought to us.”