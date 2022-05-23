More than 40 events will be happening simultaneously to support the RSPCA’s network of branches, animal centres and all of the animals in their care.

The animal charity said the 'One Fun Day' event is back 'in real life' as part of a nationwide celebration to support its network of branches and animal centres.

RSPCA said the pilot One Fun Day was held in 2019 and proved to be a massive success, but their plan to make it an annual event was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Events manager Jo Hockley said: “We were keen to make it an annual event in the RSPCA calendar.

"But then with the pandemic, everything was turned upside down and live events were put on hold - until now!

“We did hold virtual events in 2020 and 2021 - which were really well supported but we are delighted that this year we can hold it ‘In Real Life’!

“No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, which is why we have now launched our interactive map so you can find out exactly what fun things will be taking place in your area.

“Our branches and centres have pulled out the stops this year and we are delighted that more than 40 will be hosting One Fun Day events. They will include everything from charity shop parties to dog shows and family fun days.

“There will be stalls, food and drink, face painting, crafts and entertainment - plus at many events and the chance to be crowned winner of our nationwide PonyCycle championship.

“All our One Fun Day events are designed for us to celebrate being One RSPCA - bringing together our amazing family of branches, centres, shops and others - and raise valuable funds to directly help animals in your local area.

“We hope supporters can find time to come along and support us on the day - or better still how about volunteering? You can find everything you need on our interactive map - which includes links to full details of the events.

“We hope to see you then!”.

The 'One Fun Day' in Sheffield will be held on June 18, at RSPCA - Sheffield Animal Centre, from 10am to 3pm.