Sheffield addiction group wins national ‘Recovery Games’

The ‘Recovery Games’ are an annual competition involving 23 support groups and 250 people from across the country, led by ‘Aspire’ Drug & Alcohol Services in Doncaster in partnership with the NHS.

Kickback Recovery Community, a charity set up five years ago by former drug dealer and ex-nightclub owner, Mick Hartley has won the award with a team of other recovering drug and alcohol addicts.

The Recovery Games are held every year during September which is ‘Recovery Month’ and held to celebrate the recovery of people from addiction.

The group

“This years challenges involved a ‘scavenger’ hunt, board games, video challenges and the walk and Kickback Recovery from Sheffield smashed it and they even won two individual rounds and a bonus round”, says organiser Neil Firbank from Aspire in Doncaster.

Pete Clayton from Walkley, 63, joined Kickback three months ago after being addicted to drugs and alcohol for over 20 years.

‘I’ve been clean for three months now and I’ve never had so much fun as I’ve had during these games, it’s really helped my recovery and I’ve made so many new friends”, said Pete.

Jilly Bramwell, 57, from Chesterfield started drinking heavily 10 years ago and began her recovery journey with Kickback 14 months ago after the tragic death of her 36 year old son Aaron in March 2021.

“Aaron died following a epileptic seizure and I just hit rock bottom, says Jill, but I’ve been part of Kickback Recovery now for 7 or 8 months and it’s really helped me”, says Jilly.

“I’ve loved being part of the team and it’s brilliant that we’ve won”, added Jilly

The trophy was presented to the group at Sheffield Wednesday’ education suite at Hillsborough stadium where Kickback Recovery is working in partnership with the club.

Mick Hartley, the founder of Kickback Recovery Community, now a registered charity says, “I’m so proud of our team because some of these people have lived in the grip of drugs or booze for years and to get them involved in something like this has been fantastic”.

“It shows that anyone can achieve recovery and regain the life they wish to lead away from the stigma, isolation and poor mental and physical health which accompanies long term drug and alcohol misuse”, concludes Mick.