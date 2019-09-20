Sheffield actor Sean Bean so sick of being bumped off he's turning down death roles
Sheffield actor Sean Bean is so sick of being killed off on the silver screen that he has started turning down roles in which he dies.
The 60-year-old star, originally from Handsworth, has been killed a whopping 21 times in movies and TV shows.
This includes being beheaded in Game Of Thrones, peppered with arrows in The Lord Of The Rings and falling to his death in James Bond flick GoldenEye.
But after 35 years in show business, the actor has had enough of being slayed on screen – and has reportedly taken to rejecting roles that see him killed off.
Sean told The Sun: “I’ve turned down stuff. I’ve said, ‘They know my character’s going to die because I’m in it!’
“I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.
“I did do one job and they said, ‘We’re going to kill you’, and I was like, ‘Oh no!’ and then they said, ‘Well, can we injure you badly?’ and I was like, ‘OK, so long as I stay alive this time’.
“I’ve played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren’t very fulfilling — and I always died.”
His characters’ tendency to get bumped off even sparked a social media campaign “Don’t kill Sean Benn” in 2014.
It was a relief to Sean when he was offered the role of Douglas Bennett in upcoming BBC1 war drama World On Fire — as the character lives.
He said: “I survive in World On Fire, I’m at home in Manchester and I’m safe.”
The drama is set in the Second World War and is told from the point of view of ordinary people caught in the crossfire.
Helen Hunt, Lesley Manville, Blake Harrison and rising talents Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, Yrsa Daley-Ward and Kasia Tomaszeski also star.